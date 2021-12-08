A relatable video is going viral on social media where a desi dulhan can be seen wanting to go for the phera ceremony at her wedding in comfy jeans instead of the heavy lehenga. The video was posted on Instagram by a page called Witty Wedding and it featured a bride named Mudra Bhagat. The video has gone viral with over 7 lakh views and 53,000 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Left Shell-Shocked as Wedding Cake Falls Over, But There's a Twist

In the video, the bride can be seen looking beautiful in a red lehenga dupatta and blouse but wearing ripped light-wash denim jeans instead of the lehenga. While relatives are waiting to take her for the pheras, the bride says, "Mereko lehenga nahi pehna, mujhe aise hi jaana hai (I don't want to wear a lehenga, I just want to go like this)." Everyone starts laughing and one of the relatives even offers to escort her downstairs like that.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

Many Instagram users commented on the post saying the bride should respect traditions or that she should just suck it up and wear the lehenga as it’s just for a day. Here are some of the comments from the video: