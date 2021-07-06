Viral Video: Needless to say, golgappas are one of the most loved street dishes in India and it’s just difficult to resist them. Often we see, people lining up in queues to eat golgappas. Now, a bride has expressed her utmost love for the sumptuous street dish by wearing a crown of golgappa. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Lovingly Feeds Golgappas to The Bride, Internet Loves Their Chemistry | Watch

In a video going viral on social media, a South Indian bride, dressed in bridal jewellery and wedding attire, is seen surrounded by golgappas on her wedding day. Even her plate was full of golgappas. As she sits there, a member of her house comes and puts a Golgappa crown on her head. After wearing the crown, the bride named Akshara starts smiling happily.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEARLS Beauty Lounge & Academy (@arthibalajimakeoverstyles)

The video has gone viral, and people are loving this adorable video. A user wondered why girls like golgappas so much, while another one commented that the this trend of golgappa-style wedding is much in vogue these days. Others poured heart emojis and congratulated the bride.

Not only this, netizens are tagging their friends and relatives and saying that they have plans to do the same in their marriage.

In another video that went viral, a groom is lovingly seen feeding golgappas to the bride after wedding rituals are over.