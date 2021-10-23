A heartwarming video of a bride’s super romantic gesture is going viral on social media. Recently, many brides have been seen dancing during their wedding entrance instead of the plain old walking with a traditional ‘entry song’ playing in the background.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Tears Up As Bride Dedicates Dance Performance For Him. WATCH

For the song choice, the bride chose Nachdi Phira from the 2017 movie Secret Superstar. The bride looked stunning in a red and golden lehenga as she entered the marriage hall under a beautiful ‘phoolon ki chaadar’ with her brothers by her side. Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Bride Runs To See Groom as He Finally Arrives. Watch

While walking towards the stage, the bride stopped mid-way and started dancing and lip-syncing to the song. When the lyrics ‘teri hogayi main’ came, the bride pointed towards the groom to express her feelings that she now belongs to him forever. The groom could then be seen holding back tears and being overwhelmed with joy as his bride dedicated the endearing song for him.

This sweet gesture by the bride not only made the groom and the wedding guests emotional, but also many social media users who watched the video. A few netizens even said that this is one of the best bride entries they’ve ever seen.

Watch the viral video below: