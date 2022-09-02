Dulhan Ka Dance: You might have several unique styles used by Indian brides for their entry including dancing. Usually, the groom arrives with his baarat first while his saalis welcome him. Later, when everyone has settled down and the groom waiting on the stage, the bride enters under a phoolon ki chadar held up by her brothers. But this bride did something different as she was the one to welcome the groom into the wedding hall.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gets Pet Dog Ready In Matching Outfit For Wedding, Netizens Say Adorable. Watch

In the clip, a bride wearing a beautiful red lehenga can be seen dancing to the song 'Saiyaan Superstar' from the 2015 film Ek Paheli Leela in front of her groom. The guests can be seen cheering and clapping for the bride, Aarti Mahajan, as she performs adorable dance steps.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'photoshoot_wedding' and has gone viral with 781k views and 38k likes. Netizens were impressed with bride's dance performance and also with her unique way to welcome the groom herself.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE DANCING TO SAIYAAN SUPERSTAR FOR WELCOMING GROOM HERE:

This was so cute and romantic!