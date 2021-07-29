Viral Video: Needless to say, everyone wants to look their best on their wedding day. After all, it’s one of the most special day in one’s life and so couples go all the way to ensure that their wedding dress is nothing but elegant and impressive. Well, one bride in Pakistan absolutely stunned her wedding guests by wearing a 100 kg lehenga for her wedding day and we wonder how she did it!Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Smashes Stereotypes, Drives Husband to Sasuraal After Vidaai | Watch

As it’s the wedding season, several videos of brides and grooms are going viral on a daily basis. One such old video of the Pakistani bride has resurfaced on the internet again and is making people go ‘Wow’. Notably, the bride wore a giant red lehenga embellished with beautiful hand embroidery, and made sure that all eyes were on her.

The trail and ghera of her skirt was so long and huge that it covered the entire stage and even went all the way down the stairs. She accessorised her look with a maang teeka and red neckpiece. Meanwhile, the groom opted for a simple look with a golden sherwani and maroon turban.

Watch the video here:

The same video had gone viral last year as well and while some people loved her look, others trolled her. Many wondered how did she even get anything done while wearing the elaborate lehenga.

According to Pakistani websites, the women present at the wedding couldn’t stop discussing the ensemble, so much so that some videos leaked from the wedding also have women talking in the background about the heavy lehenga, Times of India reported.

What do you think about this look?