Viral Video: It being the marriage season in India, many wedding videos go viral on social media on a daily basis. Recently, a funny video of Indian wedding went viral on Instagram wherein the ex-boyfriend of the bride showed up on her wedding day. Marriage is considered as the start of a new life, and it gives chance to couples to forget their past and move on. But what happens when the past appears in the present? Also Read - Dulhan Ka Attitude: Bride Angrily Throws Mithai on Wedding Stage, People Say 'Calm Down Bhabhi' | Watch

In the video going viral, a person, presumably the bride’s ex shows up the wedding. The video shows the bride sitting on the stage when a man is seen trying to come close to her to feed her laddoos. However, she refuses by shaking her head. At this moment, both of them get emotional and have tears in their eyes. The man exits from the scene soon after. The song ‘Tumko Mubarak Ho Yeh Shaadi Tumhari’ is being heard in the background of the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

The video is going viral, making people emotional. Another video which went viral recently showed a groom getting angry and violent after a wedding guest teases him unnecessarily.

The video shows the bride and groom on the wedding stage after a man, apparently his brother-in-law, teases him and pulls his cheeks despite the groom’s protest. The groom tries to stop him and grab his hand, but the brother-in-law seems relentless. Frustrated by all the teasing, he gets up and starts beating him, to everyone’s shock. While