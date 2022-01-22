A video is going viral where a bride’s friends and sister surprised everyone with an energetic Bollywood dance performance. The bride’s gang danced on the song Ainvayi Ainvayi by Sunidhi Chauhan and Master Saleem from the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat starring Ranveer Singha and Anushka Sharma.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Drives Bullet Before Wedding, Her Swag Impresses The Internet | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'theweddingministry' with the following text: "The level of excitement when your sister is getting married". The post has received more than 15,000 likes.

The video was filmed during the day at the bride's mehendi ceremony. All the women looked amazing in pastel-coloured Indian dresses and even the decoration was beautiful.

The surprise dance performance by the bride’s family and friends entertained guests who cheered for them. Netizens also loved how confidently the girls danced with fun and energetic steps.

Watch the viral video below: