Viral Video: The wedding season is in full force in India and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos capturing all the madness of the big fat Indian wedding. When we talk of a desi wedding, how can we forget about the indispensable elements of dance and music? One such dance video is going viral on social media which shows the bride’s sister rocking the dance floor with her amazing moves on Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee.’Also Read - Haryana Bride Leads Her Own Baarat, Rides Horse to Groom’s House With A Sword in Hand

In the video, the woman identified as Nikita Kapoor, dances to the superhit and catchy song with background dancers. Dressed in a beautiful lehenga, she absolutely kills it with her energy, coordinated steps and apt expressions. As she grooves to the peppy song with full energy and enthusiasm, the guests cheer for her.

The video has been posted on Instagram by an account named fabwedding. ”Bride’s sister on fire. What is this mad energy @nixkapoor ? That wink in the middle tho!😍 Can’t take our eyes off!,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fab Weddings (@fabwedding)

The video has gone viral with more than 15,735 likes and attracted several comments praising her incredible dance moves and fabulous energy. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis and comments like ‘wow’ and ‘amazing’. One user wrote, ”Woahhh maannnnnnnn🔥🔥🔥 this is fireeee wow, while another commented, ”Thatttt daamnnnn Energyyyy.”