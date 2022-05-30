Viral Video: The wedding season is in full force in India and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos capturing all the madness of the big fat Indian wedding. When we talk of a desi wedding, how can we forget about the indispensable elements of dance and music? Dance performances are one of the most fun parts of any Indian wedding, and of course, the dance by the bride’s sisters and friends is one of the most special one. One such dance video is going viral on social media which shows the bride’s sister rocking the dance floor with her amazing moves on Chaka Chak.Also Read - Viral Video: 5-Month-Old Baby Works Out With Mom, Holds a Plank Like a Pro | Watch

In the video, the bride’s sister, dressed in a golden lehenga, is seen dancing to the song Chaka Chak from the movie Atrangi Re. She absolutely kills it with her energy, coordinated steps and apt expressions. As she dances perfectly, the guests cheer for her and clap. The video has been uploaded on Instagram with an account named Vaivahik with a caption that reads, ”Bride’s sister rocking the dance performance.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaivahik Wedding (@vaivahik)

Shared 2 months back, the video has gone viral and has amassed 6,000 likes so far, with users loving her joyful dance performance. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis and comments like ‘wow’ and ‘amazing’.