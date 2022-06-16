Viral Video: The wedding season is in full force on and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat Indian wedding. Needless to say, desi shaadis are super fun and dance performances are typically the highlight of any any Indian wedding. One such amazing dance performance is going viral on Instagram wherein bride’s sisters and friends are seen rocking the dance floor with their cool and sultry moves. Dressed in beautiful lehengas, the bride squad showcases their graceful moves as they dance to Tesher’s popular song ‘Jalebi Baby’. As they groove to the peppy song with full energy and enthusiasm, the guests cheer them on and clap for them.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Helps Bride and Groom in Jaimala Ceremony, Gives Them Aashirvaad. Watch

This video has been posted on an Instagram account called weddingz.in. ‘This bride squad is on. Loving how in-sync the whole squad is’, reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

Netizens are going crazy over their synced-up performance. So far, the video has racked up over 12K likes and many comments. The comment section is full of love and heart emojis with many girls saying that they would love to perform on the same song at their wedding.

One user wrote, ”The girl in the middle is just as dressed up as the bride…” Another commented, ”I like it.”

