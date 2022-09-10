Trending News: A British Airways pilot announced the devastating news of the Queen’s death onboard midflight, leaving the cabin crew in tears. The pilot made the announcement 40 minutes before the flight landed in London. In the clip that has now gone viral on social media, the pilot can be heard telling the passengers the news of the queen’s passing away.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II's Kohinoor Crown To Go To Camilla After She Becomes Queen Consort: Report

Passenger Michael Capiraso, 60, captured the moment that the passengers were told about the queen's death while they were travelling from JFK Airport, New York, to Heathrow Airport in London, on BA Flight 178.

An air hostess is visibly shocked and can be seen wiping her tears. Her fellow crew member can be seen in utter shock and disbelief.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BRITISH AIRWAYS PILOT ANNOUNCING QUEEN’S DEATH MID-FLIGHT:

Passengers aboard this British Airways flight learned about Queen Elizabeth II’s death after the pilot made an announcement from the cockpit. https://t.co/V2dewlRyCH pic.twitter.com/oYtIQsbHaF — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 9, 2022

Capiraso told MailOnline, “It was so surreal, while flying to the UK to take our daughter to the University of Edinburgh, to hear the news from the pilot of the Queen’s passing, and to experience the emotions of the flight crew and the passengers. I will always remember that moment.”

“Elizabeth, the Queen, passed away earlier today with her family by her side,” the announcement told passengers. “I thought I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal as I know many of you will be very very sad about this.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (September 8). Her son, Charles, immediately became the King.