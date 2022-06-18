Funny Viral Video: Ever watch one of those silly short videos that get stuck in your brain for some reason and you can’t help but laugh every time you think about it? This is one of those videos. The video was shared on Twitter by a British man named John B and it has gone crazy viral with over 21.9 million views. “Had to do it,” John tweeted.Also Read - Viral Video: Traffic Policeman Sweeps Pebbles Off Busy Road, Wins Hearts

The video was filmed in January at a Premier League match between the clubs Swindon Town and Manchester City. John, who is an avid Man City fan, decided to play the ultimate 'dad joke' prank on a member of the press. It recently resurfaced after being shared by a meme page on Twitter and is now being retweeted a lot.

He goes towards a journalist wearing a high-vis jacket with 'Press' on the back. He then walks down the stairs and pokes or 'presses' the man in the back. The member of press looks seriously confused so the City fan explains: "It says press". The media professional eventually gets the joke and laughs it off.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens found the silly prank absolutely hilarious and were left in splits on watching it. Manchester City replied to the fan’s viral tweet saying, “Great pressing,” along with a funny GIF.

