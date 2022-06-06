Viral Video: If you are a music aficionado, you must have heard Coke Studio Season 14 track Pasoori, that is making waves across the globe. The beautiful Pakistani song, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is the current obsession of all music lovers and has captured many a hearts worldwide for its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. Seems singer Britney Spears also loves the song as she recently shared an Instagram reel of a button dosa preparation. However, the interesting part is that the track Pasoori is heard playing in the background and fans can’t keep calm!Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes Dosa On Vespa Scooter As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees in Hyderabad | Watch

The video showcases the preparation of Banana pancakes posted by an Indian mini cooking page and it had Coke Studio season 14 chartbuster ‘Pasoori’ playing in the background.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and both Indians and Pakistanis absolutely love it. Fans were overjoyed and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One user wrote, ”Feels good knowing our song has reached previously unvisited/less frequented cultures, spaces and people. Love it!” Another commented, ”Yesss Britney listening to punjabi music.” A third commented, ”I love you Britney.” Needless to say, singer Ali Sethi was equally thrilled. Taking to Instagram stories, he wrote, “OMG Britneyyyy” and also left a comment on the video that read, “WAIT WHATTTT.”