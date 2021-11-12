Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has still not died down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and continues to create waves in both Sri Lanka and India. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists and netizens alike have performed dance on the viral song which are gaining a lot of love and appreciation on social media. In another such video going viral, a brother-sister duo can be seen dancing to Manike Mage Hithe.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries to Sing Manike Mage Hithe, Hilariously Mispronounces Lyrics | Watch

In the video, the brother and sister duo can be seen twinning in black outfits and dancing to the song with full enthusiasm while matching their steps. The video has been shared by Instagram user Chhavi Agarwal who captioned it as, ”My first ever video with my bablu bhaiya😍😍mazza aagya.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by छविअग्रवाल🎵 💕 (@chhaviagarwal_)

The video is going viral and users on Instagram love the adorable sister-brother bond. Users have been filling the comments section with heart and love emojis and just can’t enough of their dancing.

Manike Mage Hithe has come as a boon for many content creators and artists as their performances on the viral song have catapulted them into instant limelight. Previously, many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Kakkar and Yashraj Mukhate shared videos of them on their social media account, where they can be seen grooving to the rhythm of this song.

The Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral after Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version was released in May.