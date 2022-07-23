Bhai Bahen Ka Video: Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, an adorable video of the beautiful bond between a brother and a sister is going viral. The heartwarming clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘bhutni ki memes’ and has received nearly 30k views.Also Read - Viral Video: Woodpecker Mom Fights Furiously With Snake Stealing Eggs From Her Nest. Watch

The video shows a desi boy picking up his little sister from school while it is raining heavily. The siblings are standing on a sidewalk trying to figure a way to cross the waterlogged road. The girl is wearing shoes and socks but her elder brother is barefoot. Not wanting his little to walk through the flooded road and get her shoes soaked, the brother carries her on his back. He can then be seen walking through the flooded road while his sister is safe on his back.

The precious video left netizens teary-eyed who said this is one of the sweetest things they've ever seen. With the festival of Rakhi coming up, netizens said the video reminded them of their loving bond with their brother or sister.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

Isn’t this the cutest thing ever?!