Viral Video: Since the Indo-Pak Partition in 1947, many tales of tragedy, love, separation and unity have come to the fore and one such heartwarming story is of two brothers. In a touching incident, the brothers, who were separated during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947 were reunited after 74 years in Kartarpur. A video capturing the visibly emotional reunion of the siblings on Tuesday has gone viral on social media, leaving people teary-eyed.

The brothers could not control their emotions and burst into tears of joy after embracing each other and recalling memories. Social media was abuzz with comments of users who viewed the touching video of the reunion.

Watch the video here:

The News International reported that Siddique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad, met with elder brother Habib who arrived at Kartarpur from the Phullanwal area of Punjab in India via the Kartarpur Corridor that connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India.

Siqqique was an infant during the time of the Partition when his family got split and his elder brother Habib grew up on the Indian side of the Partition line. During the meeting, Habib lauded the initiative of Kartarpur, saying that the corridor helped him to reconnect with his brother.

According to The News International, he told his younger brother that they will continue meeting through the corridor. Reports quoted the brothers thanking the governments of the two countries for opening the Kartarpur Corridor facilitating a visa-free travel from India to Pakistan up to Kartapur.

In a similar story, 94-year-old Sardar Gopal Singh from India and 91-year-old Muhammad Bashir from Pakistan who separated in 1947 finally reunited in November 2021 at Kartarpur.

Religion and pilgrimage aside for a moment… this is a heart-warming story from Kartarpur Sahib ❤️❤️ The Kartarpur Corridor reunited two nonagenarians friends, Sardar Gopal Singh (94) from India and Muhammad Bashir (91) from Pakistan. They had got separated in 1947. pic.twitter.com/VnKoxhKxLb — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) November 22, 2021

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government decided to re-open in November 2019, the 4.7-kilometre-long Kartarpur Corridor that was closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

