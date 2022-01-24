Viral Video: A video showing a BSF jawan exercising in freezing weather and completing over 40 push-ups in biting cold has gone viral, stunning citizens. The video was shared by the official Twitter profile of the Border Security Force (BSF) wherein the jawan is seen completing 47 push-ups in just 40 seconds on a ground completely filled with snow.Also Read - Here's Why Amar Jawan Jyoti Will Be Merged With National War Memorial Flame

“40 seconds. 47 push ups. Bring it ON. #FitIndiaChallenge,” read the caption of the video. Notably, ‘FitIndiaChallenge’ is part of the Fit India Movement to encourage Indians to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives.

Watch the video here:

The video has left people in awe and people are amazed to see the jawan ace the tough challenge in such a short span of time. One user wroet, ”Great motivation by the #BSF Jawan for #FitIndia moment in minuse degree temprature, today he became inspiration to millions Jai Ho.”

Thank you for keeping yourself fit. Wishing you all the best. Keep it up — edwin (@edwin2011p) January 24, 2022

Come what may – snow, storm, or sorrows – the show must go on – says such standing (push-upping) sentinels staying strong to secure us from 'shatrus'. — Sunil Sōnawané (@Sunil_Deshpremi) January 24, 2022

My salute to brave & strong Jawan. Start respecting them without whom we can not survive.Jai Hind🇳🇪 — P. Chakradhara Reddy (@PC_chakradhar) January 24, 2022

BSF also shared another video in which a jawan was seen completing several one-hand push-ups in snow. ”One Handed Push Ups. How many can YOU? Bring it ON,” the video was captioned.