Kashmir: A video showing Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrating Bihu and dancing in the snow-covered mountains amid freezing temperatures has gone viral. The clip, tweeted by the handle of Border Security Force Kashmir, shows the BSF jawans marking the festival by dancing to a folk song in the snow-capped mountains and sub-zero temperature in Kashmir. In the video, one of the jawans is also seen donning the traditional gamosa/gamusa, a piece of cloth with primarily a red border on three sides and red woven motifs on the fourth.
“Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, the stress of 24 hours vigil LoC, away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps a celebrate Bihu at FDL in the Keran Sector Forward Area,” BSF Kashmir tweeted on Friday.
This come days after, a video shared by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence on Twitter, in which an Indian Army soldier was seen standing and guarding the border amid the heavy snowfall and wind. The post, guarded by the Indian Army, is located at around 17,000 feet altitude.
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ”One has to have a big heart to dance forgetting all the problems because in the heart of all defense personnel has one they are guarding their motherland without thinking of families and own self those ate our bravehearts of the defense forces jai Bharat.”
