Kashmir: A video showing Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrating Bihu and dancing in the snow-covered mountains amid freezing temperatures has gone viral. The clip, tweeted by the handle of Border Security Force Kashmir, shows the BSF jawans marking the festival by dancing to a folk song in the snow-capped mountains and sub-zero temperature in Kashmir. In the video, one of the jawans is also seen donning the traditional gamosa/gamusa, a piece of cloth with primarily a red border on three sides and red woven motifs on the fourth.Also Read - Pune Woman Drives Bus For 10 Kms After Driver Suffers Seizure, Takes Him to The Hospital | Watch

“Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, the stress of 24 hours vigil LoC, away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps a celebrate Bihu at FDL in the Keran Sector Forward Area,” BSF Kashmir tweeted on Friday.

Watch the video here:

Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, stress of 24 hours vigil #LoC , away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps & celebrate #Bihu at FDL in #Keran Sector #ForwardArea .@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @BSF_India pic.twitter.com/65c1viqskU — BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) January 16, 2022

This come days after, a video shared by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence on Twitter, in which an Indian Army soldier was seen standing and guarding the border amid the heavy snowfall and wind. The post, guarded by the Indian Army, is located at around 17,000 feet altitude.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ”One has to have a big heart to dance forgetting all the problems because in the heart of all defense personnel has one they are guarding their motherland without thinking of families and own self those ate our bravehearts of the defense forces jai Bharat.”

This is the strength of India as because we are secular and United.This is real identity of indians.long live our army. — Sukhdev Kumar (@Sukhdev11526530) January 16, 2022

Excellent They are protecting borders in such a difficult and tough conditions..Thats why we are enjoying here. Jai Hind. — Kanti Kumar Kapoor (@kanti02) January 16, 2022

Cultural traditions, we use to celebrate even we are far away from our motherland.We are always proud of our ancient cultural festivities and wanted to remain attached. Thanks and regards for sharing the video BSF authorities.Hope, many celebrations in future will also be shared — Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta (@Drvinodguptavet) January 16, 2022

Stay safe everyone…..thank you for all the hard work, the pain you all go through for us civilians. Love love — USHA RANI SONOWAL 🙂 (@SonowalUsha) January 16, 2022

