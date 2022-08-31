Viral Video Today: Many Indian girls, who are TikTokers or influencers, take advantage of this monsoon weather to record dance videos on popular rain songs like Barso Re Megha and Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Bollywood movies like Jab We Met have romanticized dancing in the rain so much that it has become an Instagram trend. But you wouldn’t expect animals to join the trend as well.Also Read - Viral Video: Girls in Black Sarees Dance to 'Bandook Chalegi', Netizens Shower Love | Watch

A video is going viral that shows a buffalo (bhains) dancing in the rain to the song 'Cham Cham' from the film Baaghi starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. While the buffalo was just dancing randomly and not to the song, the user who shared the reel on Instagram uploaded it with the Cham Cham song and it goes perfectly with her dance steps.

The video was shared by the user 'dhouchak_krishan' with the text 'Choti Shraddha Kapoor'. The clip has gone viral with over 5.9 million views and 280k likes. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the commented with laughing emojis. "Abbe vo badi Shraddha Kapoor hai," a user commented. "Moti Shraddha kapoor," another user wrote. "Wahhh," a third user commented.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF BUFFALO DANCING ON CHAM CHAM CHAM:

What a talented buffalo!