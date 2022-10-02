Viral Video Today: Many people are turning into social media stars overnight after their dance videos go viral. You might have even seen some pets dancing but it’s not every day that you will see farm animals like buffaloes dancing.Also Read - Viral Video: Wild Buffalo Attacks Vehicles In Kerala, Flips Auto Rickshaw in Rage. Watch

A video is going viral that shows a woman feeding a buffalo (bhains) in her backyard and dancing in front of it with bhangra steps. Surprisingly, the buffalo starts copying the woman and jumps in an attempt to dance. The blanket draped over the buffalo falls as it grooves. On seeing the buffalo mimic's the woman's Punjabi dance, the kids sitting in the backyard started laughing.

The clip was shared on Instagram by page 'videonation.teb' and has received over 30k views. Netizens couldn't believe that the woman made the buffalo dance and found it hilarious. "Ourrat kuch bhi Kara sakti hai Babu bhaiya," a user commented. "This is indian punjabi bhains," another user joked. "So funny," a third user said.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BUFFALO DANCING LIKE WOMAN HERE:

It happens only in India!