The movie series Final Destination showed us that you can’t escape death if it is your time to die. And so did this buffalo. The buffalo had a will to live and despite his efforts to survive, fate had other plans for him. A video is going viral on social media where a buffalo managed to escape from being hunted by a lion but unfortunately, fate had more danger in store for him.Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Fights Over Prey With Crocodile In Water. Watch

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user ‘nature27_12’ and has received nearly 22,000 views. In the video, a buffalo can be seen running for his dear life as he’s being chased by a lion. His quick thinking that cats don’t like water made him jump into a river. As he’s swimming away, the lion is looking at his prey from a distance with defeat. Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Fights Hunting Lioness and Protects Friend. Watch

Suddenly, a crocodile comes from behind the buffalo and attacks him. He struggles for a but manages to get out the crocodile’s hold. And then the buffalo goes back towards land where lionesses are waiting to hunt him down for their pride. He then just stands there in shallow water as he’s confronted with the lionesses on land and the crocodile in the river. Who knows if the buffalo survived, but with the amount of hunting animals after him, his chances look slim. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Jumps on Man As He Opens Cage Gate. Watch What Happens Next

Watch the viral video below: