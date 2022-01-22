A shocking video is going viral on social media where a buffalo brutally thrashed a lioness who was hunting him and his herd. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user ‘wild_animals_creation’ with the caption ‘buffalo king’. The song ‘Like a boss’ by Noes could be heard in the background of the video. The post has gone viral with over 43,000 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Casually Walks With a Group of Lionesses in Jungle, People Left Stunned | Watch

In the video, a buffalo could be seen angrily flipping around a lioness with its horns twice. Meanwhile, the buffalo's friend could be seen lying near the spot they're fighting in a supposedly injured condition.

The buffalo fearlessly defended himself and his friend and the lioness seemed to be no match for him.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild life stories (@wild_animals_creation)

Netizens loved what a loyal and protective friend the buffalo was in the video. They also liked seeing a buffalo win for a change. Here are some of the comments from the post: