A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a buffalo can be seen saving a tortoise. The video surfaced online after it was posted by TikTok user @manaskamran. The 15-second-clip was reshared by the user ‘Buitengebieden’ on Twitter and went crazy viral. It has received more than 1.4 million views and 62,000 likes so far.Also Read - Viral Video: Thirsty Buffalo Uses Horn to Drink Water From Hand Pump, Internet is Impressed | Watch

In the video, a water buffalo could be seen trying to flip over a tortoise that had somehow landed on its back with the help of its with its horn. When the buffalo finally manages to flip back the tortoise over with its horn, the people recording the video hoot and cheer for him. Also Read - ROFL: 'Buffalo Refuses To Be Milked,' Madhya Pradesh Farmer Goes to Police

“You got it dude, you got it,” shouted a man. Also Read - Sapna Choudhary And Her Husband Give Bath to Buffaloes, Then This Hilarious Thing Happens. Watch Viral Video

Watch the viral video below: