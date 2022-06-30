Viral Video: Animals are compassionate creatures, known to show kindness and generosity towards each others. Despite the lack of verbal communication, animals somehow understand when another animal is in need. Now, a heartwarming video of a buffalo helping a tortoise by turning him upside down using its horn, has gone viral. In the video, a water buffalo could be seen trying to flip over a tortoise that was somehow stuck on its back. When the buffalo finally manages to flip back the tortoise over with its horn, the people recording the video hoot and cheer for him.Also Read - Cow Milk vs Buffalo Milk: Which is Better For Your Child?

“You got it dude, you got it,” shouted a man.

The short video, originally credited to TikTok user @manaskamran, has been shared multiple times by netizens. The video has surfaced again on a Twitter account called Laughs 4 All.

Watch the video here:

Oh no little tortoise…you went and flipped yourself again…😇🐢🐃 pic.twitter.com/5P67dHyPT2 — Laughs 4 All 🤟 (@Laughs_4_All) June 27, 2022

The kind gesture has won people’s hearts and people were also amazed by the buffalo’s presence of mind. One user wrote, ”Animals out here being more compassionate than humans.” Another commented, ”That’s amazing. The only explanation is that somehow the bull empathized with the tortoise. Amazing!” A third said, ”Animals taking care of each other. Awesome.”

See more reactions:

Not all humans are guilty, but all animals are innocent. — O. Baki YAŞAR (@20smann) June 27, 2022

Isn’t that bull clever – he realised the tortoise was distressed and processed what was needed to correct it (flipping it over) 🤯

The most amazing thing though is that the bull WANTED to help another creature 😇 — Amy (@Amy80115720) June 27, 2022

Animals out here being more compassionate than humans

*smh* 🤦🏼 — GirlLove🫶🏼 (@hey_hay14) June 27, 2022

Animals taking care of each other. Awesome✨✨✨ — ShowMe2 (@ShowMe210) June 27, 2022

Amazing – how did this big, magnificent beast know that tortoise needed help? — Donna Lawrence (@52_takara) June 27, 2022

So pure!