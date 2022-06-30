Viral Video: Animals are compassionate creatures, known to show kindness and generosity towards each others. Despite the lack of verbal communication, animals somehow understand when another animal is in need. Now, a heartwarming video of a buffalo helping a tortoise by turning him upside down using its horn, has gone viral. In the video, a water buffalo could be seen trying to flip over a tortoise that was somehow stuck on its back. When the buffalo finally manages to flip back the tortoise over with its horn, the people recording the video hoot and cheer for him.Also Read - Cow Milk vs Buffalo Milk: Which is Better For Your Child?
“You got it dude, you got it,” shouted a man.
The short video, originally credited to TikTok user @manaskamran, has been shared multiple times by netizens. The video has surfaced again on a Twitter account called Laughs 4 All.
Watch the video here:
The kind gesture has won people’s hearts and people were also amazed by the buffalo’s presence of mind. One user wrote, ”Animals out here being more compassionate than humans.” Another commented, ”That’s amazing. The only explanation is that somehow the bull empathized with the tortoise. Amazing!” A third said, ”Animals taking care of each other. Awesome.”
See more reactions:
So pure!