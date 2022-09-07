Viral Video Today: Bulls are one of the most dangerous and unpredictable farm animals that can seriously injure and even kill people. Bulls are capable of killing lions as they are three times their weight and far more aggressive. A video is going viral that shows a bull brutally attacking a man and the man tries his best to save his life.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Climbs Tree in Krrish Style, People Call Him 'Modern Mowgli' | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the meme page ‘gieddee’ with the following caption: ‘Black bull gives you a stitches’. The reel has received over 52k views and 7,000 likes. In the video, people start scattering as soon as they see a raging bull running towards them. Unfortunately, a man wasn’t fast enough and came in the bull’s path. The bull unleashed its wrath on the man and brutally pinned him to the ground. Also Read - Swiggy Shares Hilarious Vadapav Meme, Viral Video Has 11 Million Views. Watch

Then comes a shocking twist. Someone with a car comes rushing into the scene to rescue the man. The car distracts the bull and the man manages to climb on top of the car’s roof to save himself. However, their escape plan fails miserably as soon as the driver starts his car. While making a turn, the man wasn’t holding onto the car tightly and fell off the roof. The bull was still standing a few feet away from the man but it was surrounded by two cars. Also Read - Viral Video: Sikh Man Dances To Punjabi Beats At Times Square, Desi Netizens Love It. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BULL ATTACKING MAN HERE:

Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. “Bachane aaye the yaa maarne,” a user commented. Other users were curious about what happened to the man and whether he was hurt.