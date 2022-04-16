Viral News: Bulldogs are a popular but highly misunderstood breed of dogs. Not all bulldogs are aggressive. In fact, most of them are not. English and French bulldogs can be stubborn, but are usually sensitive and very calm by nature, easy to get along with people. Bulldogs are dependable and predictable, which makes them a wonderful family pet and loving to most children.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Dog Jumps In Front Of TV As He Sees Himself on News. Watch

An adorable video is going viral on social media where we just how loving and gentle a bulldog and it is too cute to miss. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page ‘animals.hilarious’ with the following caption: ‘She’s such a polite lady’. The post has received over 67k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Cries as He Reunites With Owner Amid War in Ukraine. Watch

The video shows a man holding the grey female dog’s face with one hand and a blush brush with another hand. The man is only pretending to do her makeup and not actually applying makeup on her. The man brushes his pet’s eyebrows and then her cheeks and her face is lit up with the biggest and cutest smile ever. Also Read - 'On Her Way to a Wonderful New Home': Shibani Dandekar Rescues Dog Who Was Abused in Viral Holi Video

Watch the viral video below:

Adorable, wasn’t it?