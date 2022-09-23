Trending News: Heavy rains have been continuously lashing Delhi-NCR since three days, bringing much-needed relief from the heat, but also bringing waterlogging and traffic snarls. The incessant rainfall led to waterlogging at several key stretches. Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert, asking commuters to plan their journey in view of the rainfall.Also Read - Weather Update: Yellow Alert For Delhi, Orange Alert For Uttarakhand, More Rains Likely in UP | Key Points

The light to heavy rains have been lashing the parts of the capital constantly, making the commutes of office-going people longer than usual. Amid the traffic snarls at busy stretches and red lights, a cab driver took the opportunity to sing happily instead of complaining about the frustrating traffic. Also Read - As Non-Stop Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Memes Flood Twitter. See Funniest Tweets Here

Delhi Police shared the delightful video on Twitter, using it as a message about noise pollution. “Love Music? Sing! don’t blow horn at a traffic signal,” the caption said. In the clip, the cab driver identified as Shashikant Giri can be seen singing the song Chhup Gaye Saare Nazare by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. The cabbie is winning thousands of hearts online, as people loved his spirit for life.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CAB DRIVER SINGING AMID TRAFFIC JAM IN DELHI RAINS HERE:

How to stay calm at traffic signal.. pic.twitter.com/dcfBH5Xz5Z — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on September 20 that a generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected in the national capital for the next five days.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, on September 22.