New Delhi: Well, it’s time for some nostalgia! Back in 1994, confectionery giant Cadbury Dairy Milk, launched an iconic advertisement featuring a young girl in a blue floral dress, eating a Cadbury chocolate while watching her friend play cricket. As he scores the winning run, she runs on the field and dances her heart out, while ‘Kya swaad hai zindagi mein’ plays in the background. The iconic ad and the melodious jingle is still etched in our memories!Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Bride & Groom Dance Merrily on The Road After Their Wedding | Watch

Now, 27 years later, Cadbury has reimagined its iconic advertisement by swapping genders. Instead of a girl, this time, it’s a boy watching a women’s cricket match while munching on a Cadbury chocolate bar. As his girlfriend scores the winning six, he jumps onto the field to breaks into a dance and celebrates her smashing performance.

Cadbury Dairy Milk shared the video and wrote, ”Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth.”

Watch the ad here:

Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth.#CadburyDairyMilk #GoodLuckGirls #KuchAchhaHoJaayeKuchMeethaHoJaaye pic.twitter.com/b0g4dRo9DJ — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) September 17, 2021

“Take a bow, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Ogilvy. A simple, obvious twist that was long overdue, and staring right at all of us all this while!” communications consultant Karthik Srinivasan wrote while sharing the two ad films.

Oh wow!! Take a bow, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Ogilvy 🙂 A simple, obvious twist that was long overdue, and staring right at all of us all this while! pic.twitter.com/Urq8NXtg7W — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) September 17, 2021

The video has gone viral, and social media users are hit with major nostalgia, while many loved the much-needed twist. Others praised Cadbury for bringing about a contemporary and relevant twist to the one of the most loved ads of India. One user wrote, ”I am in love with @DairyMilkIn all over again. Also loved the way u empower women cricket through this ad.”

Another wrote, ”A long overdue awesome ad waiting since 90s. This clearly shows how women have progressed in Indian society ….more to go!!” A third user wrote, ”Remake of one of India’s most loved ads. With this role reversal ad we can see how much women have progressed in the Indian society whilst the emotions of success and victory still remain the same.”

See how others reacted:

Remake of one of India's most loved ads. With this role reversal ad we can see how much women have progressed in the Indian society whilst the emotions of success and victory still remain the same.https://t.co/BqZEjegpgA#chocolates #advertising #adcampaigns #adindia #cadbury pic.twitter.com/jhJC08jusA — Alisha Horo (@alisha_horo) September 17, 2021

What refreshing content and a fine twist to the nostalgic Cadbury's ad. Kudos @DairyMilkIn for turning the tide. As an all women team at Seraphim, we appreciate such gestures and hope other corporates follow suit. https://t.co/cHCKKYzgNT — Seraphim Communications (@Seraphimllp) September 17, 2021

Now we are changing for real… I would also start loving it … — Ashok Biswas (@Biswas_AB) September 17, 2021

I am in love with @DairyMilkIn all over again 🥺💜 Also loved the way u empower women cricket through this ad 👏👏 — Sid | Stream Shershaah 🇮🇳 (@SupremacySid) September 17, 2021

A long ovedue awesome ad waiting since 90s. This clearly shows how women have progressed in Indian society ….more to go!! #Cadbury 🏏🍫 🇮🇳 @DairyMilkIn https://t.co/ohW0QwPAc2 — Mansing Bhor (@MansingBhor) September 17, 2021

Only 90s kids will get the real beauty of the new Cadbury ad. Massive childhood nostalgia happening thanks to it. — Saurin Parikh (@thesaurin) September 17, 2021

An iconic campaign, a contemporary twist and so many relevant messages! Well done Cadbury! @DairyMilkIn pic.twitter.com/DHjnCjaXa0 — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) September 17, 2021

Here’s the original one:

.