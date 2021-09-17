New Delhi: Well, it’s time for some nostalgia! Back in 1994, confectionery giant Cadbury Dairy Milk, launched an iconic advertisement featuring a young girl in a blue floral dress, eating a Cadbury chocolate while watching her friend play cricket. As he scores the winning run, she runs on the field and dances her heart out, while ‘Kya swaad hai zindagi mein’ plays in the background. The iconic ad and the melodious jingle is still etched in our memories!Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Bride & Groom Dance Merrily on The Road After Their Wedding | Watch
Now, 27 years later, Cadbury has reimagined its iconic advertisement by swapping genders. Instead of a girl, this time, it’s a boy watching a women’s cricket match while munching on a Cadbury chocolate bar. As his girlfriend scores the winning six, he jumps onto the field to breaks into a dance and celebrates her smashing performance.
Cadbury Dairy Milk shared the video and wrote, ”Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth.”
Watch the ad here:
“Take a bow, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Ogilvy. A simple, obvious twist that was long overdue, and staring right at all of us all this while!” communications consultant Karthik Srinivasan wrote while sharing the two ad films.
The video has gone viral, and social media users are hit with major nostalgia, while many loved the much-needed twist. Others praised Cadbury for bringing about a contemporary and relevant twist to the one of the most loved ads of India. One user wrote, ”I am in love with @DairyMilkIn all over again. Also loved the way u empower women cricket through this ad.”
Another wrote, ”A long overdue awesome ad waiting since 90s. This clearly shows how women have progressed in Indian society ….more to go!!” A third user wrote, ”Remake of one of India’s most loved ads. With this role reversal ad we can see how much women have progressed in the Indian society whilst the emotions of success and victory still remain the same.”
See how others reacted:
Here’s the original one:
