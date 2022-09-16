Viral Video Today: A heartbreaking video is going viral on social media where a buffalo calf came to say a final goodbye to his owner who died. The incident is from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand where a cattle owner died and his body was taken to a cemetery (shamshan ghat) for the funeral.Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistan PM's Awkward Moment During SCO Meeting Makes Putin Laugh. Watch

As the man's family, friends and other people from the village were mourning his death, one of his animals, a buffalo (bhains) came running towards the ground to say goodbye to his owner, who cared every day for him. The people saw the calf looking for the body and made way for him, in order to show him the way and also to not be hit by him.

Some men could be heard shouting at people to clear the way for the calf. The calf ran towards his owner's body kept in the middle and started wailing. "Ro raha hai (He's crying)," a man could be heard saying. The people let the calf say goodbye properly. A man was seen crying and wiping his tears as seeing the buffalo cry for the deceased man made him more emotional.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CALF CRYING NEAR DEAD OWNER’S BODY HERE:

“Jao Yamraj,” a man could be heard saying to the buffalo. Someone could also be heard calling the buffalo ‘gangaram’. The user who shared the video on Twitter mentioned that the last rites (antim sanskaar) were completed in the buffalo’s presence.