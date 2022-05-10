Viral Video: Needless to say, an Indian wedding is loud, pompous and full of vibrant colours. More so, no desi wedding is quite complete if there is no music and dance. Similarly, a California-based Punjabi family was celebrating a pre-wedding function (Jaggo ceremony) last month. However, due to loud celebrations, the cops showed up at the event since they received a noise complaint from the neighbours. The incident happened last month when Manvinder Toor was enjoying his pre-wedding with his family and his fiancee’s family in San Joaquin County.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Goes to Shoot Video Next to A Lake, Then This Funny Thing Happens | Watch

As the cops arrived at the venue, they asked them to lower their voices. “We just turned around and everyone’s like, ‘the cops are here,’. We were kind of nervous because we thought they were going to shut the whole party down and it was pretty early,” the groom’s sister told ABC10. The family agreed only on one condition that the deputies will dance along with them on a song. Surprisingly, they did not shut down the party and agreed to join them with a few dance moves! The cops decided to celebrate along with them and started dancing to the Punjabi song Mama Bada Great.

The video was shared on Instagram by Kanda Productions, a Wedding photography and videography company based in California. The clip is captioned, “When the cops get called, but it’s a Punjabi Wedding (wait for the flashlight).”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanda Productions (@kandaproductions)

“We spoke to them, they were super cool, super chill. We asked them to dance and then I taught him two moves, ‘turn the doorknob’, ‘turn the lightbulb’, ‘crush the cigarette’ and he got up there and he just did his own thing. He was awesome,” Manpreet Toor, the groom’s sister was quoted as saying by ABC10, a news portal.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office later also issued a statement on Twitter saying, “Our Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests! It should be noted that the homeowners did agree to turn the music down. :)”

Our Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests! It should be noted that the homeowners did agree to turn the music down. 🙂 — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) April 15, 2022

Meanwhile, people on internet were left floored by the cops’ gesture. One user on Instagram wrote, ”It’s so good to see that our officers can bring smiles to our community at the same time while on duty .”

Manvinder and Raman exchanged the wedding vows during a ceremony two days later. The two deputies were invited for their reception too.