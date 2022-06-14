Viral Video: Bollywood movies and songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. Needless to say, our brand of cinema is thriving in the unlikeliest of places. Fans who don’t even speak a word of Hindi are totally crazy for Bollywood songs and many cultures have warmed to our entertaining and masala movies. One such video has gone viral, showing a group of Cambodians dance to popular Bollywood song ‘Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache’, in front of a sacred temple. The video has been shared by Retd Major Amit Bansal who recently traveled to Cambodia. According to his post, the video was shot at a small village in the the interiors of Phnom Kulen National Park on top of Mahendragiri mountain.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancers in New Zealand Groove to 'Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri', Wow Netizens With Their Moves | Watch

The video was shared by Major Amit Bansal (Retd) with a caption, ”A small village in the interiors of Phnom Kulen National Park on top of Mahendragiri mountain in #Cambodia where i reached after a long trek. Villagers are dancing in front of a sacred temple (Probably Vishnu) on tunes of Bollywood songs.”

Watch the video here:

The video is being shared on several social media platforms, and desis were delighted to see people of other countries embracing and appreciating Bollywood music. ”Bollywood ki Jai ho,” wrote one user.

