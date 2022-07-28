Viral Video: Ranveer Singh’s naked pictures are all that people on the internet can talk about. Funnily enough, the issue has now become a ‘national’ topic, with journalists conducting prime-time debates on it. Recently, a news channel invited Vedika Chaubey, the woman who filed a complaint against the actor, and asked about her reasoning behind the FIR. She replied, “Of course this is vulgar, we can see his (Ranveer Singh’s) ‘bum’, his video is with me he is completely nude in that video.” Well, these epic lines were enough fodder for musician Yashraj Mukhate to put a new musical and funny spin to it. Mukhate who’s popularly known for his super viral Pawri ho rahi haia and Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, composed a fun and peppy track using the TV debate and poked fun at the advocate who expressed horror at ‘seeing Ranveer’ bum’. He uAlso Read - Ranveer Singh Was NOT Shy, Photographer Who Shot Him Nude Reveals All!

”WE CAN SEE HIS BUM!,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people love the new viral anthem. Celebrities including Aparshakti Khurana, Mallika Dua, Kaneez Surka, Salim Merchant and Tanmay Bhat, also commented on the video with funny reactions. ”The nod at the beginning,” wrote Tanmay Bhat, while another user commented, ”Hahahahahahahah! 😂😂😂National Bum Storiyaan.”

Notably, The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his nude pictures. A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police here with a complaint against the actor. An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

Not only this, a social organization in Indore named ‘Neki Ki Deewar’, also conducted a cloth donation drive for the actor. A video which went viral on the internet, showed a box placed on a table on a street where people can be seen donating their clothes. Interestingly and rather ironically, the box also features Ranveer’s nude picture from the photoshoot. The box has a banner which reads a rather offensive message, “Mere Swachh Indore Ne Thana Hai, Desh Se Mansik Kachra Bhi Hatana Hai (Indore has decided to remove mental waste from the country).”