Viral Video: Canadian Man in Bengaluru Receives McDonald’s Order in 10 Seconds, Delivery Agent’s Reaction in UNMISSABLE – Watch

A Canadian resident from Bengaluru satisfied his midnight McDonald's craving within 10 seconds of ordering from the app - Watch viral video!

Viral Video: A man named Caleb Friesen drove to McDonald’s location in Koramangala, Bengaluru because he was craving a McDonald’s meal at midnight. To his dismay, the outlet was shut. When he noticed numerous delivery personnel at the pickup location, he decided to use the Swiggy app to place an order. He specified the restaurant’s physical location as the pickup location on the app. The order was delivered by the delivery person in less than 10 seconds. The caption on the viral tweet read, “Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald’s, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald’s to McDonald’s. 10-second delivery achieved.”

Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald’s, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald’s to McDonald’s. 10-second delivery achieved. pic.twitter.com/W3PhzmGJrT — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) February 8, 2023

The delivery person flashed a big smile for the video after the order was delivered. He claimed that this was the first time he had ever delivered at a location so close by. Friesen revealed the delivery agent’s name in a subsequent tweet and that he also makes videos for YouTube. He wrote, “Sanjay was the one who brought me my order. He makes YouTube videos as a side hustle which he wants to turn into his main hustle, check him out on YouTube at hellosanjay.”

The video went viral in no time and has over 37K views, 400+ likes and 29 retweets. Several users dropped laughing emojis while others found it amusingly relatable. Many Bangaloreans wrote, “Happens only in Bengaluru.”

