Viral News: They say the best things in life are free. Take one good look at a beautiful view of mother nature, and you believe the same as well. This time, mother nature has left mesmerised with an unusual dome-like cloud rotating over a mountain.

The video was shared on Twitter by the account 'Amazing Nature' a day ago and it has gone viral with over 233k views.

The video shows a strange but breathtaking view where a lenticular cloud, also known as cap cloud, can be seen revolving over a snow-capped mountain's peak. The cloud formed a triangle hat-like structure around the mountain and kept going around in the same position, like a slow upside-down tornado. The view was truly delightful.

Watch the viral video below:

What is a lenticular cloud?

Lenticular clouds form over mountain peaks when moisture begins to increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Lenticular clouds are sometimes also called standing wave cloudsa as they are associated with waves in the atmosphere. These develop when fast moving air aloft is forced up over a physical obstacle, such as a mountain range or volcano.

Once it’s forced up, the deflection generates a wave in the atmosphere downwind of the obstacle, just like waves in the water. Clouds develop within the crest of these mountain waves when the air condenses.