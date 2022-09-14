Viral Video Today: The interesting thing about scrolling on Instagram reels, TikTok or YouTube Shorts is that you may think that you’ve seen it all but then you end up finding a few videos that are the strangest and yet the funniest things ever. Luckily for users, there’s no shortage of new and humorous content. An odd and hilarious sight was witnessed in Seattle, Washington recently where an Avenger was spotted driving an e-rickshaw and singing Punjabi songs with Indians.Also Read - Viral Video: Spiderman, Captain America Dance To Punjabi Songs, Netizens Ask Yeh Konsa Multiverse Hai

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘thetrailstories’ with the following caption: “Typical Seattle nightlife”. In the clip, a man dressed in a Captain America costume can be seen driving a blue-coloured rickshaw with Captain’s shield in the front on a happening street in Seattle. He is carrying a group of lively Indians behind him who are singing the Punjabi song ‘Jine Mera Dil Luteya’. Meanwhile, Captain America is enjoying their singing and moving his shoulders to the song. The Indians could be heard saying the lyrics “Ohoo!” in sync. Also Read - Viral Video: Kid Dressed As Superman Cycles Around Chile President During His Live Speech. Watch

People walking on the street seemed really fascinated by the superhero and Indians having a blast singing desi songs. The video has now gone viral with over 1.3 million views and 102k likes. Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and gave the rickshaw driver many funny names like ‘Kaptaan Amreeca’ and ‘Captain Amarinder’. “That oohoo had me crying,” a user commented. “Captain amreet Singh,” another user commented. “That’s not captain America That’s captain Punjab,” a third user joked. Also Read - Spiderman Does Folk Dance With Taalis and Thumkas in West Bengal, Viral Video Will Make You LOL

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF CAPTAIN AMERICA SINGING PUNJABI SONG WITH INDIANS IN SEATTLE:

Lol! Indians can make anyone dance!