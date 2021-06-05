Nest Viral Video: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a cute little bird’s nest can be seen inside a delicate leaf of a tree. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Buitengebieden, with the caption, ‘Nature is beautiful..’. Also Read - Viral Video: Over 20 Rhinos 'Chilling' at Kaziranga National Park During Lockdown | Watch

The video shows a phone camera going close to the hidden nest. In a single, large, but delicate leaf, the tiny nest was sitting beautifully with three little bird eggs inside it.

It looks as nature crafted that rare tree leaf especially for carrying this little nest which will soon witness the birth of three hatchlings.

Watch the viral video here:

Within a few days, the video has received nearly 70 thousand views, and 6.5k likes and over 800 retweets.

Many Twitter showered praise for the video showing a rare wonder of nature. "Wow. It's really wonderful. I have never seen such a wonder," a user replied.

Wow

It’s really wonderful

I have never seen such a wonder — kamala (@kamala3619) June 4, 2021

Another user commented, "This is nature's beauty."

This is nature’s beauty — Susheel Chaudhary (@Susheel34781623) June 5, 2021

Meanwhile, another user shared a similar view from his garden.