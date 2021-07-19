Mumbai: In a humanitarian gesture, a policeman from Mumbai’s Kandivali area rushed to the help of an injured father and daughter duo who were stuck amid the heavy rains. A video of the heartwarming incident is now going viral on social media platforms after it was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police. The video post was shared with the caption, “You Can Count On Us! A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety.”Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Local Trains Suspended on Slow Line Between Thane and Diva | LIVE Updates

The same post was also shared on the police team's Instagram handle with the caption, "Police Naik Rajendra Shegar, deployed at Kandivali Traffic Chowki, helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety." In the 15-second viral video clip, the cop can be seen walking in knee-deep water carrying the daughter on one hand and an umbrella on the other, while the father struggles to walk behind them to reach a safe area at the Kandivali traffic chowk.

You Can Count On Us! A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety.#AamhiDutyVarAhot pic.twitter.com/aiHrLrTRGG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 18, 2021

The video was shared with the hashtag #AamhiDutyVarAhot and ever since it was posted on social media platforms, it has garnered nearly 55,000 views on Twitter and 156,397 views on Instagram, with many praising the policeman and the Mumbai police for the selfless duty.

After the video went viral, netizens posted comments like, “Risking their lives for public service! What a great police force! An example for all of mankind since their establishment”, “Salute to Mumbai police as usual always there to help citizens”, “Salute him.. Thank u Mumbai Maharashtra police.. we know u r always there for us.. we sleep calmly because we know u r there. Thank u so much for everything and ur sacrifices”, and many more.