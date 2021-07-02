Viral Video: A video has captured the exact moment when lightning struck a car carrying a family of five members near Waverly, Kansas. The incident happened on June 25, and was caught on camera by Carl Hobi, who was right behind the car when it received lightning jolts. Also Read - Viral Video: China Rolls Out World's Glass-Bottomed Sky Train, Offers Stunning 270-Degree Views | Watch

According to Newsweek, the vehicle was carrying five passengers, including a three-year-old, a 1.5-year-old, and an eight-month-old. The videos shows heavy rain pouring on the highway when suddenly a lightning strikes the black SUV. Luckily the passengers escaped unscathed.

Watch the video here:

“They were in shock and the first thing they did was make sure the kids were okay and they were relieved that everyone was just fine. The car was dead and stuck in gear and we could not get it in to [sic] neutral to push off the road. It will most likely be considered totaled,” Carl Hobi told Newsweek.

The video has gone viral, leaving netizens stunned. Shocked at the dramatic footage, users were worried about the family’s security, with one user saying, ”I hope they survived it relatively unharmed… 🤔”. Another joked, ”Recharged. Elon Mask at work.”