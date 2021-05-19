Viral Video: In a horrific incident, a car caught fire after its driver used hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette. According to Eyewitness News, the event happened on Thursday evening when the car caught fire around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Rockville shopping center, WUSA reported. Officials say the hand sanitiser is believed to have ignited on contact with the lit cigarette and set the car on fire. Also Read - Hand Sanitiser Dos And Don'ts: WHO Gives Guidelines on How Much Amount to Use And How Often

“While working sanitiser into his hands, embers fell from the cigarette in his mouth, igniting sanitiser & some clothing,” officials said. After the accident, the driver was taken to the hospital with minor burns and thankfully, his injuries are non-life threatening.

Meanwhile dramatic footage of the incident has surfaced which shows the car engulfed in flames as firefighters arrive to control the situation. Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, wrote on Twitter, “Vehicle fire; cause, a driver using hand sanitizer & smoking a cigarette, which is a bad combo in an unventilated area like a car; total loss.”

Watch the video here:

ICYMI (~530p) vehicle fire at Federal Plaza, 12200blk Rockville Pike, near Trader Joe’s & Silver Diner, @mcfrs PE723, M723, AT723 & FM722 were on scene (news helicopter video) pic.twitter.com/TeAynaGsgp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, however, the car was completely destroyed by the fire. Images shared by the spokesperson show the car completely charred from the inside and outside after the fire.

(5/13 ~530p) Rockville Pike, Federal Plaza shopping Center, vehicle fire; Cause, Driver using hand sanitizer & smoking a cigarette, which is a bad combo in unventilated area like a car; total loss; @MCFRS_EMIHS treated & transported 1 adult w/ minor burns, NLT https://t.co/eJEMD9ODwR pic.twitter.com/nD7i7pQ5Mc — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021

“Hand sanitiser & lighted cigarette start a fire in an occupied car. The driver was able to escape the vehicle while onlookers called 911. The patient suffered from NLT 1st & 2nd-degree burns on his hands & inner thighs & transported to hospital,” wrote Piringer.

Officials have advised people to remain extra-cautious around alcohol-based hand sanitisers. As per the health officials, the substance has “ethyl alcohol, which readily evaporates at room temperature into an ignitable vapour, and is considered a flammable liquid.”