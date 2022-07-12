Viral Video: In a dramatic scene that seems straight out of a Hollywood action movie, a car driver narrowly escaped a horrific landslide in Southern China’s Sichuan. The incident took place on July 5 when the landslide caused rocks and debris to spill onto the roadway. A video of the incident shows debris of a mountain landing on the highway, leaving the car driver no choice but to escape as fast as he could. Luckily, the car made its way from the tunnel, just moments before the debris fall to leave plumes of smoke in the air.Also Read - Viral Video: Giant Cobra Found Hiding Inside A Shoe, Rescued by Trained Personnel | Watch

A Twitter account Now This News shared the video and wrote, “Straight out of an action movie: A driver barely escaped from a tunnel as a rock and mudslide struck in Sichuan, China. According to local media, no casualties were reported in the area as a result of the slides.”

Watch the video here:

Straight out of an action movie: A driver barely escaped from a tunnel as a rock and mudslide struck in Sichuan, China. According to local media, no casualties were reported in the area as a result of the slides. pic.twitter.com/UEf7eagD3k — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 10, 2022

According to reports, the landslide temporarily closed the Wechuan-Maerkang Highway. Thankfully, no casualties were reported after the slide. AA ccuweather report suggested that the incident may have been a result of “wicked weather” that China has been experiencing for the past few weeks.