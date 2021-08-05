Viral Video: A video has captured the moment a car sank right into a lake on live TV, leaving the reporter shocked. The incident happened when WCIS reporter Jakob Emerson was on the scene reporting on a proposed project to build a second artificial lake in the area. Meanwhile, in the background, a car can be seen slipping into the reservoir behind it. As the reporter is made aware of what is happening, he stepped out of the shot and asked the cameraperson to focus on the sinking vehicle instead.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Panda Falls Into Bucket While Playing With Ball, Mama Panda Comes to Its Rescue | Watch

The car only took 25 seconds to become fully submerged. Thankfully, no one was inside the car when the incident took place. The clip of the incident was shared on social media by football writer Brian Floyd.

Watch the video here:

“Most of them have a very gradual decline, this one seems to drop off relatively quick,” Sangamon County Emergency Management Office Director Bill Lee told WCIS. “It’s always best to park at the top of the ramp and go down and walk the ramp to identify if that thick algae is there and makes it real slick.”

The Sangamon County Rescue Squad confirmed that the vehicle was empty, “Last night, SCRS responded to Spaulding Dam boat launch at Lake Springfield to assist with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. No injuries were reported with this incident.”

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, with one user saying, “I love his little high pitched gasp when he first sees the sinking truck.”

