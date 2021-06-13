Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a parked car was entirely swallowed by a huge sinkhole in a residential complex in Mumbai that has been receiving heavy monsoon rainfall over the last few days. A video of the incident soon surfaced online and went viral on social media. The incident reportedly happened in the parking lot of a residential complex of Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area. The video that created quite a buzz online was posted on Twitter by a user named Subodh Srivastava. He posted the video with the hashtag “#MumbaiRains” and wrote, “Car swallowed completely by a sinkhole in a residential complex in Mumbai.. Later discovered that it was a covered well under a parking lot!” Also Read - Two Girls Elope and Marry Each Other at a Temple in Gurugram

Watch the video here: Also Read - Watch: Adorable Little Boy Shows Off Killer Moves With Dance Group. Video is Crazy Viral

#MumbaiRains

Car swallowed completely by a sinkhole in residential complex in Mumbai.. Later discovered that it was a covered well under a parking lot! pic.twitter.com/nvLct0QqfU — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) June 13, 2021

Also Read - International Flights: IndiGo Plans Flight Services to Beijing, Moscow, Jakarta And Manila But On THIS Condition

The video that has garnered over 500 views within an hour of surfacing online, shows a blue coloured car going down the sinkhole completely. It shows the car’s bonnet and front wheels enter the sinkhole first and then the rear part of the car follows and within seconds the vehicle completely disappears under the water. As per the viral tweet video, it was later discovered that it was a covered well under the parking lot and the car went down the well completely filled with water post heavy rains in the region.

The video has gone viral at a time when Mumbai has been receiving heavy rain showers for the past five days. With the onset of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city over the weekend.