Cheetah is the fastest animal in the world, as fast as sports cars, so surely a deer can't outrun him and should be scared for his life right? But not this deer. This deer was fearlessly chomping on some grass inches away from a hungry cheetah. The reason? There was a tall fence between the two.

An amusing video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda is going viral. It shows a deer grazing along a wired fence in an open field. A cheetah could then be seen coming towards the deer. A few seconds later, the cheetah tries to pounce on the deer but crashes face-first into the fence.

The deer merely flinches a little and goes on to chewing the grass right in front of the cheetah's face, as if it's mocking him. The deer seems to be completely unfazed that a cheetah is trying to hunt him as it knows its protected by a fence.

The IFS officer called it “window shopping by Cheetah” in his tweet. The video has received over 75k views and 5.2k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Window shopping by Cheetah… pic.twitter.com/x3p7PvdNS6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 12, 2022

Netizens found the video hilarious as they were surprised on seeing the deer’s carefree reaction. Here are some of the comments from the post:

The attitude of the deer is too much!. I would like to now, why can’t the big cat jump over the fence? — Sravan Kumar (@Sravan_66) March 12, 2022

Surprised to see that the deer is not running as an instinct on seeing a predator. — Indu K (@kaushik_indu) March 12, 2022

How deer is standing fearlessly — Hiral Pandya (@HeerAmbitious) March 13, 2022