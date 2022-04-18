Udhampur: A video is going viral online showing a minor girl student recklessly driving a bus, while being aided by the driver, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur. Notably, the bus which was running on Udhampur-Lander route was being driven by a class 11 student of Government Higher Secondary School, Panchairi. As the girl is holding the steering wheel, the bus driver seated next to her, was seen teaching her how to drive the vehicle.Also Read - 'Mainu Lagda India Dusri Lanka Hai': Punjab Vegetable Seller's Poetry on Inflation Goes Viral | Watch

Notably, the bus was full of passengers including many school students. As the route was a hilly area, it was extremely risky for a novice to drive the bus. Even a small mistake could have made the bus full of passengers, fall into a gorge hundreds of feet deep. Taking note of the video, which went viral on the internet, the district administration has taken immediate action against the bus driver.

Watch the video here:

#ViralVideo of negligent #driving: Careless driver lets a girl student drive a #bus full of passengers in J&K's #Udhampur. The license & permit of the driver has now been suspended for endangering lives of passengers. pic.twitter.com/AtdeBWQw4C — India.com (@indiacom) April 18, 2022

Reacting to the video, ARTO Udhampur Jugal Kishor said that the clip clearly shows that the driver was teaching the girl to drive a bus, which amounted to dangerous behaviour. The bus number JK14G-2734 has now been seized on the instructions of district administration. The transport department has also suspended the license and permit of the bus driver for endangering the lives of passengers.

“The motor vehicle department in Udhampur took swift action and seized the vehicle for dangerous driving and for putting human lives at risk, one of contravention of the Motor Vehicle Act,” an official said.

Proceedings have been initiated for suspension of driver’s driving license and the route permit, a spokesperson said. The bus driver has been summoned and hewill be questioned today. The official added that another vehicle on the same route has also been seized for plying without documents. He asked all the drivers to strictly follow the traffic rules.