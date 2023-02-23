Viral Video: Cars Drive Ahead On Road Only To Get Back In Reverse; The Reason Is ‘ARRESTING’ | Watch

Home

If only those drivers would have waited in the assigned lane, they would have saved themselves from the embarrassment and tickets.

Viral Video: When you go to driving school they start with the basic knowledge and then proceed to teach all the signs and rules that a driver who would be out on the road ought to learn and implement when behind the wheel. That is why theory and practice are so strictly enforced as it will make sure that the roads are safe for every user, whether a motorist or a pedestrian. Even when one has acquired good experience in driving in different conditions and different places, it is advisable to revise the lessons just to make sure that you get it right whenever you hit the road.

It is true that there are a large number of signs and symbols, and it might be difficult to memorize all of them or to even get familiar, but you ought to keep yourself updated because you never know when you might have to need the knowledge of these as failure to abide by these would result in a traffic citation or a ticket for disobeying traffic laws.

There are times when you might be tempted to take an easy road as a shortcut to reach your destination a bit early. It is ok as far as your doing so is not against the rules and the law. But if it is, or even if you have a doubt, don’t do it.

The same goes for waiting in line while you are behind several vehicles. You must wait patiently as the traffic might be affected for whatever reasons. Don’t jump the line or get outside the designated lane because not only it is unlawful but can prove to be dangerous for others or yourself, or both.

This is exactly what has been shared in this viral video which shows a narrow road with two lanes. On the right side, there is a line of vehicles that is moving slowly while a car drives in the same direction from the other lane that is parallel to it. The car moves ahead and gets out of the frame and then it is back in the frame as it is in the reverse gear followed by another car that must have entered the lane before. What follows is a posse of police bikes and you can comprehend that it is a two-lane street, one for up and the other for down.

Now, if only those drivers would have waited in the assigned lane, they would have saved themselves from the embarrassment and tickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.