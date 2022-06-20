Viral Video: Animal videos are just the best, aren’t they? Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable–they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video that will make you smile is that of a cat being all cute and cuddly with a horse. Notably, cats have earned a bad reputation for being independent, unloving and aloof. However, this video shatters this myth as the affectionate cat and a horse nuzzle each other in a stable.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Suddenly Appears on Horse Racing Track, Watch What Happens Next

The video shows cat going up to her friend in the stable and cozying up to the horse. She cuddles and rubs up her friend, and the duo share an adorable moment together. The video was shared by Buitengebieden with a caption that says, ”Cuddle Time.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, raking up 2.1 million views and more than 10,000 retweets. One user wrote, ”Too many cat photos and not enough horses, I said. God and the universe provide. All will be well.” Another user commented, ”Awww so cute! Who doesn’t like cuddle time?” A third wrote, ”People have always said cats aren’t as affectionate as dogs but I’m starting to believe that was cat haters trying to ruin their rep.”

These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.