Viral Video: Needless to say, the ongoing Tokyo Olympics is one of the most talked about sporting events in the world, with people gathering around their televisions to watch their favourite athletes compete. However, going by a video, it seems like the glitzy event has also caught the attention of animals. A video is going viral showing a cat curiously watching gymnasts perform and seems quite intrigued by their movements.Also Read - Little Girl Imitates Mirabai Chanu's Olympics Silver Medal Lift in The Most Adorable Fashion | Watch

In a video, the cat it is seen sitting right in front of the television watching the gymnastics event with a lot of interest. As the gymnasts perform synchronized movement, the cat also moves it head in the same direction and also puts its paw on the screen in a bid to catch them.

The 54 second video was shared on the microblogging site by Humor And Animals on Wednesday with the caption ,”Cats watching gymnastics is my new favorite.”

Watch the video here:

cats watching gymnastics is my new favorite

(teenybellinitheprettypittie IG) pic.twitter.com/aZjQBoqJBB — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 28, 2021

The video has gone viral with more than 900 K views and more than 13,000 retweets. One user wrote, ”Yeah, I can’t stop watching this, while another said, ”Cats are the best!” A third commented, ”Kitty is just trying to help…giving gymnasts a little nudge to help them spin all the way around the bars. And helping as a spotter for balance beam. What a wonderful kitty.”

Many people also shared similar videos of their pet cats enjoying the Olympic games. We bet you will enjoy these funny videos:

This kitten likes the swimming. 😆 pic.twitter.com/jJVz2pRyeE — Chris Ashburn 🇨🇦 (@chris_ashburn) July 29, 2021

She has some strong opponents though pic.twitter.com/q8NIBI4zN3 — Alper Alnak (@Alperidus) July 28, 2021

Aqui em casa também tenho uma técnica de ginástica pic.twitter.com/AZkJARBu3e — maynha.ma (@swetkitten) July 28, 2021

Another user advised TV owners to ensure precaution, saying, ”Make sure the TV has a glass or hardened screen, cat claws can reek havoc upon it. If Kitty is declawed, never mind. My cats almost took the monitor off it’s perch.. and they still have claws. Chasing a bug of all things.”

oh no. that human must be feeling so deezy. he need to staph paw paw https://t.co/6Df0fTJS80 — utne (@foreveregret) July 30, 2021

Cat trying to mess up gymnasts is the best thing ever! https://t.co/7J96xi5erW — Don Redmond (@BeerStoreDude) July 29, 2021

Cute, right?