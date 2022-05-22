Viral Video Today: Cats are adorable and hilarious pets. You can just look at them all day, well not when they’re sleeping, and be entertained by anything and everything they do. They are also couch potatoes like humans and love enjoying their downtime like nap time and watching TV with their owners. Domestic cats are much more used to things used by humans in houses like mirrors and gadgets than stray cats. Still, looking at their reaction to an automatic vacuum cleaner or a dog barking on a phone or something scary on the TV is always fun and fascinating to see.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Takes a Dip in Thanda Thanda Paani on Hot Summer Day. Watch

A video is going viral that shows a cat getting scared of a large bird that was flying towards it, on the television not in real life. The hilarious video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden', which regularly shares adorable and positive viral videos from around the internet. The video has received over 574k views and 32k likes.

The video shows a ginger cat sitting on a couch and watching TV with focus. A wildlife program could be seen playing on TV in which a big vulture could be seen flying and going in the camera's direction while taking a turn towards a tree. As the vulture flies straight in the kitty's direction and almost covers the whole screen with its scary face and large wings, the cat thinks it's actually coming out of the TV to catch it. The cat seems terrified of the big bird and runs away from the couch. The cat's owner could be heard laughing while filming its reaction.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?