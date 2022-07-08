Viral Video Today: Cats are adorable pets but they can be sly and their natural instincts to hunt can sometimes take over even though they’re very well fed as house cats. A hilarious clip is going viral on social media that will leave you total splits. The clip was shared on Twitter by the page ‘buitengebieden’ which regularly shares cute and funny animal videos. The video is so funny that it has been viewed by people over 10.4 million times. It also received 327k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Dog Closes Tap After Drinking Water. A Lesson For Humans, Says Twitter

The viral video shows a white pet cat wandering on the floor trying to catch a small green-coloured parrot sitting on top of a couch. The cat acts sneaky and puts its paws on the couch to attack the parrot but the parrot catches the cat red-handed. The kitty then just pretends that it wasn’t trying to hunt but it was just trying to ‘check the walls’. Also Read - Viral Video: Dancers Groove To Bhangra Version Of Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee, Internet Loves It. Watch

The cat just funnily pretends to play with the walls as the parrot looks at it suspiciously. “Just checking the walls..” the caption of the video said. Twitter users were left hysterical after watching the video saying that it’s funniest thing they saw today and it made their day. Also Read - Cat Jumps On Top Of Car To Climb Wall, Falls Off Hilariously. Viral Video Has 17 Million Views

