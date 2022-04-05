Viral Video: Videos of animals doing goofy and funny things are loved by everyone on social media. One such video that is going viral, is of a cat giving an adorable baby a comforting massage. In the video, one can see a cute black cat massaging a baby. As the child is lying on the bed, the cat is seen lovingly massaging the child’s back with both his front legs. Instead of being scared, the baby is quite comfortable and thoroughly enjoying the massage. The video is receiving a lot of love on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Dutch Singer Sings Chaand Baaliyan Like a Pro, Wins Hearts of Desi Netizens | Watch

Dutch animal lover Buitengebieden who often shares adorable animal videos shared the clip and wrote, ”Massage time.” The text on the video reads, ”My cat loves to give massages.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with more than 290K views, and more than 2000 retweets. Netizens loved the video and said that they wanted their cat to do the same. One user said, ”I want cat like this one,” while another commented, Love it when our cats do this. Though it’s usually on my lap and sometimes they forget to retract their claws.”

"Have you been feeling stressed lately? I'm getting a lot of tightness in your back here" – the cat probably

Cc: cino03 pic.twitter.com/OY9xyfDlwy — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) April 4, 2022

Where do i get me this cat https://t.co/0O2oDeYP2F — Maria (@_garbage_cant_) April 5, 2022

~~ WOW! Wish I could teach my cats, Zoe in pic & Sonia to do this. Would be wonderful as I have a bad spine & love massages ~~ https://t.co/pEvpzFax0L — Vivian 🕯 3 X💉💙♌ BG By www.digitalblasphemy.com (@amblush617) April 4, 2022

I want cat like this one. 😻😹 https://t.co/Gi0zYqHCdw — Michelle Barany (@BaranyMichelle) April 4, 2022

Love it when our cats do this. Though it's usually on my lap and sometimes they forget to retract their claws. https://t.co/q7f4G4g3ds — Mikeonamission (@mikecrowther191) April 4, 2022

These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.